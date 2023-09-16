Jaishankar congratulates Krisjanis Karins on being appointed Latvia's Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], September 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday congratulated Krisjanis Karins on his appointment as Latvia's new Foreign Minister and stated that he looked forward to working together to strengthen ties between India and Latvia.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Congratulate @krisjaniskarins on your appointment as Foreign Minister of Latvia. Look forward to working together to strengthen our ties."

Notably, relations between India and Latvia are warm and friendly, based on a shared commitment to democracy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India recognized Latvia as a sovereign and independent state on September 7, 1991, and established diplomatic relations on February 25, 1992. The Latvian Government opened its Embassy in New Delhi in January 2014.

Jaishankar's statement comes after New Unity party member Evika Silina became Slavia's Prime Minister. Latvian Parliament on Friday voted 53-39 to approve the new government led by Silina after the resignation of former Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins in August, Politico reported.

Outgoing Latvian Prime Minister Karins will remain in government and has taken on the role of Foreign Minister. The new government, which will control 52 out of 100 seats in the parliament, will be made up of a three-party coalition between Silina’s New Unity Party, the Greens and Farmers Union (ZZS), and the social-democratic Progressives (PRO).

Shortly after receiving the vote of confidence, Evika Silina in a post shared on X said, "I believe in Latvia and the potential of our people," Politico reported. She further said, "Thank you to the Saeima for showing trust in the Cabinet of Ministers led by me! Time for concrete works!"

In October last year, Karins New Unity party won the polls and formed a coalition with the conservative National Alliance and the United List. The coalition remained in power for less than a year before collapsing. In August, Karins resigned as Latvia's PM after his government fell apart over a planned Cabinet reshuffle and attempts to broaden the coalition.

Shortly after his resignation, Silina, a member of Karins party, was tapped for the role of prime minister, according to Politico report. A former lawyer and welfare minister, Silina is the second woman to take on the role of prime minister of Latvia, after Laimdota Straujuma. Karins congratulated Silina on becoming Latvia's PM.

Sharing a post on X, Karins wrote, "Latvia must continue its development path, becoming stronger, wealthier and more visible in the world - I am sure that under the leadership of @EvikaSilina. We will succeed. From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate Evika Silina on her confirmation as Prime Minister, we will continue to work for Latvia!"

