Jaishankar holds talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at SCO Summit

Astana [Kazakhstan] July 5 : External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday met Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The talks revolved around border disputes between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region of Ladakh.

Jaishankar said that India and China faced common challenges in developing stable and predictable India-China relations that serve the interests of both sides and will benefit the region and the world.

Jaishankar said on X, "Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties."

He added that India hopes to work with China to constructively resolve specific differences and turn a new page in India-China relations as soon as possible. China will soon take over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Jaishankar said that India supports China in performing its duties and is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral mechanisms. India will adhere to an independent foreign policy, uphold the concept of multilateralism, work for multipolar work and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Xu Feihong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, stated on X, "FM Wang Yi, during meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar yesterday, called on China and India to follow the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, respect, understand, trust, and accommodate each other, and help each other succeed, exploring the right way for the two big neighbours to get along with each other. Both sides agreed to hold a new round of talks on the border issues at an early date."

The two sides agreed to work for stability in the border areas and hold a new round of consultations on the border issue at an early date.

