Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lankan PM on strengthening cooperation, capacity building

New Delhi [India], October 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet PM Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka this morning in Delhi. Discussed India's continued support to Sri Lanka and strengthening our cooperation in education & capacity building."

Pleased to meet PM @Dr_HariniA of Sri Lanka this morning in Delhi. Discussed India’s continued support to Sri Lanka and strengthening our cooperation in education & capacity building. 🇮🇳🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/gjW48uoW0O — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2025

Earlier in the day, Amarasuriya stated that her visit to India aims further to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking toabout the purpose of her visit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said, "Further increasing and strengthening our (India-Sri Lanka) relationship."

The Sri Lankan leader, who is on her maiden visit to India as Prime Minister, visited Hindu College in New Delhi, where she once studied. During her interaction with students, she reflected on her time at the institution and expressed optimism about the future.

"It is lovely to be back. It is lovely to see the current students. I become so hopeful when I see them," Amarasuriya said.

During her address at the University of Delhi, she called for transforming the political culture by eliminating corruption and nepotism, while urging citizens not to turn away from politics, as it remains the key to bringing about meaningful change.

"Let's change what we don't like about politics the cultures of some political parties, the corruption, the nepotism, the distance from normal, ordinary citizens. Let's change that, but don't reject politics, because without politics, you won't be able to change the world, and that's what we have to do," Amarasuriya said.

She also praised India's progress in digital governance, describing it as an example for others to follow. When asked how technology could be leveraged to make governance more participatory, she said, "I think India has done that amazingly well. The digitalisation of governance systems is transforming the public sector. I think India is actually an excellent example of how digitalisation can lead to more accountable governments, more accessible, transparent systems."

