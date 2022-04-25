Jaishankar lauds European Union for approaching global challenges with sharp strategic awareness

At the inaugural session of the 7th Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar hailed the European Union and commended it for approaching global challenges with a much sharper strategic awareness.

Jaishankar highlighted that the personal leadership of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was largely responsible for the impetus given to the initiatives designed to take India-EU ties to the next level.

He hailed the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and said, "This coordination mechanism will facilitate our working together on expanded trade on trusted technologies and on security."

"The European Union has already articulated an Indo-Pacific and a connectivity strategy that contributes to our convergence. Our climate action, digital and other conversations are getting increasingly serious. The EU is approaching the global challenges with a much sharper strategic awareness," he added.

Jaishankar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the India-EU partnership. "In 2015, you gave us the task of creating a Make in India, Make for the World platform to debate contemporary issues. This reflected both your confidence in shaping the global agenda as well as in the strength of our summoning powers. It would express the rebalancing on the multipolarity that characterizes our times. This dialogue has brought the most successful of our many responses to your call," he said.

"Seven years later, we have today in our midst, 1,200 participants drawn from nine nations ready to hear 100 panelists and conversations. The Raisina Dialogue is among the best in its class," he added.

He said that among the geographies that are partners in this endeavour (Raisina Dialogue) 'Europe has clearly stood out'. He further recalled that the EU Chief and Prime Minister were the co-chairs of the 27+1 EU summit in May 2021 that has set new directions for India-EU partnerships.

Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to the EU chief for setting the tone for deliberations and noted that PM Modi remains an inspiration for this India-EU dialogue.

European Commission President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2022.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", is being modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology, and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organized by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The dialogue, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held in in-person format this year.

