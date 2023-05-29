Jaishankar lauds UN peacekeepers for their contribution towards maintaining peace, security

New Delhi [India], May 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday lauded the United Nations peacekeepers for their contribution towards maintaining peace and security and saluted their courage, dedication and commitment

May 20 marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Jaishankar tweeted, "On the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, salute the courage, dedication and commitment of UN Peacekeepers around the world. Appreciate their contribution towards maintaining peace and security and recognise their many sacrifices."

For the past 75 years, United Nations peacekeepers have worked to save and change lives in the world's most fragile political and security situations, according to a statement released by the UN. Since 1948, over two million uniformed and civilian personnel have helped nations to transition from war to peace.

The theme of the 75th anniversary of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers is "Peace begins with me" recognizing the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers, past and present, including over 4200 who have given their lives under the UN flag. In the statement, the UN further said, "It also pays tribute to the resilience of the communities that we serve, who continue to strive for peace despite many obstacles."

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message called United Nations peacekeepers as the "beating heart" of the UN's commitment to a more peaceful world. He stated that UN peacekeepers for 75 years have supported people rocked by conflict and upheaval across the globe.

Guterres in the statement said, "Today, on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we honour their extraordinary contributions to international peace and security. Since 1948, more than two million peacekeepers have served in 71 missions, helping countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace. They are also critical to the protection of civilians caught up in the chaos of these deadly conflicts, providing a lifeline of hope and help in some of the most dangerous contexts imaginable."

He said that more than 4,200 peacekeepers have lost their lives serving under the UN flag. UN Chief said that they stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families. He said that today more than 87,000 peacekeepers from 125 countries serve in 12 operations.

He further said, "They face rising global tensions and divides, stagnating peace processes, and more complex conflicts. Despite these obstacles, and working with a wide range of partners, peacekeepers persevere. To people living under the shadow of conflict, our teams of Blue Helmets represent hope."

