Jaishankar meets Dutch Foreign Minister, hold talks on situation in West Asia

New Delhi [India], February 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on his counterpart from the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, on Wednesday and held discussions on the situation in West Asia.

"Very pleased to welcome FM @HankeBruinsSlot of Netherlands this afternoon," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The two leaders also held discussions on new-age technologies as well.

"Discussed taking forward our collaboration as trusted partners in new age technologies. Also spoke of enhancing our water collaboration," the EAM wrote.

"Exchanged views on situation in West Asia and agreed on the imperative of working together in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Meanwhile, the EAM also welcomed his counterpart from Bosnia & Herzegovina, Elmedin Dino Konakovic on his first visit to India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to meet FM @DinoKonakovic of Bosnia & Herzegovina on his first visit to India."

"Discussed more agreements to add to the framework of our cooperation. Also encouraged greater business collaboration," he added.

The Foreign Minister of Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, and of Denmark, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, also arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Ministers of Mauritius Maneesh Gobin, Tanzania's January Makamba and Panama's Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, also arrived in the national capital for the annual event.

The Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, and of Finland, too, arrived in India.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue will conclude on February 23.

The event is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think tank.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the chief guest and keynote speaker at the ongoing 9th Raisina Dialogue.

Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations are participating in the event this year.

