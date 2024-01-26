Jaishankar meets his French counterpart, discusses global issues befitting India-France strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], January 26 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, met with his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne and held a discussion on a range of regional and global issues.

The meeting, held in the spirit of the enduring India-France strategic partnership, focused on key matters pertinent to both nations.

"Great to meet with French FM @steph_sejourne. A good discussion on regional and global issues, befitting our strategic partnership. Look forward to staying in touch," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The dialogue between the two foreign ministers was held as French President Emmanuel Macron is on a State visit to India on the occasion of Republic Day.

Macron, who arrived in India on Thursday in Jaipur, held a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of great pride that the French President is participating in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote," Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people. It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration."

This momentous visit by President Macron culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

Macron and PM Modi have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.

This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest on India's Republic Day. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

