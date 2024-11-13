Jaishankar meets Italian Ambassador Bartoli, discuss India-Italy Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], November 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received Italy's Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli in Delhi.

The two leaders discussed the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Antonio Bartoli became the Ambassador of Italy to India in July earlier this year.

He had previously remarked on the relationship between the two countries, saying that Italy and India re two democracies and "Natural platforms for sharing of goods, culture and innovation. I will work in the service of strategic partnership".

He had said earlier that he will work on India Italy ties, "With a focus on peace, growth, science and technology, energy and digital transition, mobility and security".

In recent years India and Italy have seen increased coordination and high-level interactions between the two countries.The EAM also shared about the meeting on social media platform, X.

The EAM also shared about the meeting on social media platform, X.

In October alone, India and Italy collaborated and shared best practices on various fronts. These include the historic bilateral maritime engagement between the navies of the two countries that saw maiden exercise by Carrier Strike Groups.

Ambassador Bartoli had previously met Piyush Goyal in October and discussed upon the growing industrial and trade relations between India and Italy in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, renewables and agri-tech amongst others.

India and Italy are ancient civilizations with rich cultural heritage. Diplomatic relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. In 2023, both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The top leadership of the two countries have had regular and fruitful interactions with each other. During the visit of Italian PM Georgia Meloni to India for the G20 summit, Italy became a part of the ambitious India Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Jaishankar wished Ambassador Antonio Bartoli best for his tenure in India.

