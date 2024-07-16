Jaishankar pays homage at memorials of Father of Mauritian Nation, Architect of Mauritian Miracle

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, visited the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden in Mauritius, where he paid homage at the memorials of the Father of the Mauritian Nation, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and the architect of the 'Mauritian Miracle', Aneerood Jugnauth.

By paying his respects, Jaishankar acknowledged the significant contributions of these Mauritius leaders

Paid homage at the memorials of the Father of the Mauritian Nation Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and the architect of the ‘Mauritian Miracle’ Sir Aneerood Jugnauth at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden. Their legacies have shaped the deep and enduring friendship between India and… pic.twitter.com/alyq2ScDwm — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2024

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Paid homage at the memorials of the Father of the Mauritian Nation, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and the architect of the 'Mauritian Miracle' Sir Aneerood Jugnauth, at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden."

"Their legacies have shaped the deep and enduring friendship between India and Mauritius," he added.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam served as the first Prime Minister of Mauritius (1968-1982) who played a key role in the country's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. He is revered as the "Father of the Mauritian Nation" for his contributions to the country's freedom and development.

Anerood Jugnauth served three terms as Mauritius Prime Minister (1982-1995), 2000-2003, 2014-2017, and also served as President from 2003 to 2012. During his tenure, he transformed the country's economy and politics, earning him the title "Father of the Mauritian Economic Miracle,"

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the "Maitree Udyan."

The 🇮🇳 🇲🇺 ‘Maitree Udyan’ is a symbol of our everlasting friendship. Appreciate FM @ManeeshGobin for joining in its Ground-Breaking Ceremony. #Plant4Mother is now rooted in Mauritian soil. #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम pic.twitter.com/FnvXxVBzcS — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2024

Jaishankar also thanked Mauritian Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining the ceremony.

"The 'Maitree Udyan' is a symbol of our everlasting friendship. Appreciate FM @ManeeshGobin for joining in its Ground-Breaking Ceremony. #Plant4Mother is now rooted in Mauritian soil," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During his two day visit to Mauritius, S Jaishankar called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth in Port Louis and appreciated further broadening of the special and enduring partnership between both the nations.

He also conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendera Modi to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth.

Honored to call on PM @KumarJugnauth today in Port Louis. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Took stock of our special and enduring partnership and appreciated its further broadening. Looking forward to the continued collaboration and strengthening of 🇮🇳-🇲🇺… pic.twitter.com/P9phPhhM9d — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2024

"Honored to call on PM @KumarJugnauthtoday in Port Louis. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Took stock of our special and enduring partnership and appreciated its further broadening. Looking forward to the continued collaboration and strengthening of- relations," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar's visit comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor