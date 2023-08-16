Jaishankar, US Congressional delegation exchange views on advancing bilateral partnership 

New Delhi [India], August 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met US Congressional delegation and discussed the transformation underway in India. The two sides exchanged views on advancing the bilateral partnership between India and US.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and US Congressional delegation discussed the global situation and collaboration between India and US on multilateral, regional and global issues. The delegation included Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, US Congress Richard McCormick, and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance. Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues."

Earlier in the day, US Congressman Richard McCormick, who is part of the American Congressional delegation visiting India, said that he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

“I'm really excited about today, we're going to meet Prime Minister Modi and several other dignitaries and once again continue to advance the relationship between our two great countries”, McCormick said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

McCormick hailed PM Modi's recent visit to the US stating “there's never been a better time for developing these relationships.”

“I think there's never been a better time for developing these relationships. His (PM Modi) visit to America was special, it's the second time he's been over there. That's unique. The largest democracy in the world coming to visit America. And now we're here in force to have a bipartisan group of congressmen to continue to develop this relationship that I think it's going to be essential in the future”, said McCormick.

Speaking about the India-US relationship and threats from China, the Congressman said that it is important to develop a strong relationship.

“We continue to develop trust given the fact that we've had a long history of coordinated efforts, but this is going to be something unique as we go into this next generation of threats, especially with the proximity to China and other countries. Developing a strong relationship strategically, economically and militarily so that we can trust each other into the future”, McCormick said.

Earlier on Monday, two members of the United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy. The delegation included Representatives RO Khanna and Deborah Ross accompanied by Vikram Krishnamoorthy, Under Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

According to a statement released by the Indian Navy, the delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command (WNC) and other Flag and senior officers of the Command.

During their visit, the delegation was given a presentation on the roles, responsibilities and activities of WNC and a tour of the indigenous destroyer INS Kochi. The delegation also visited Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., where they were apprised of the indigenous ship-building capabilities of MDL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor