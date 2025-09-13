Jamaat's victory in varsity polls dress rehearsal for national election, says Bangladesh's veteran communist leader Mujahidul Islam Selim

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 13 : Mujahidul Islam Selim, a veteran communist leader in Bangladesh, has termed the victory of Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) elections as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming national elections.

"This is a dress rehearsal for the coming national elections. For Jamaat-e-Islami it may have been a dress rehearsal but for the anti-Jamaat all democratic forces, including all the religious minded organizations, individuals and the general people of Bangladesh; this has been a red signal to get alert and prepare to resist the wish of this heinous dark force to capture the authority of the country", Selim, Former President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), toldin an interview.

Selim accused the Jamaat of having connections to Pakistan and being an instrument for their plans.

"Jamaat-e-Islam is an international movement. There is a middle-east connection, also American connection and of course Pakistan because I was a guerrilla commander (in 1971 Bangladesh liberation war against Pakistan). In warfare, it is always said, try for victory. But in case, there is a defeat, you should have an auxiliary plan, alternate plan. Pakistan started practising and implementing that alternate policy immediately after 16 December 1971", he added.

The veteran communist leader also cautioned that the Jamaat's win is a red signal for the people.

"I would tell everybody to be very confident that it may have been a dress rehearsal for Jamaat, but it has been a red signal for us, the people fought for independence, they will resist this heinous force of darkness which killed three million people of Bangladesh, raped our mothers and sisters. The people of Bangladesh will never pardon them", Selim, also a freedom fighter of the Bangladesh liberation war," he said.

Selim, a former Vice President (VP) of DUCSU, said that allowing Madrasa (religious school) students to be admitted to Dhaka University paved the way for them in the elections. He alleged that the interim government also helped the Jamaat to victory in the DUCSU elections.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in a student-led uprising in August 2024. She took refuge in India, and an interim government was formed under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

