Jamie Lee Curtis reunites with Lindsay Lohan 20 years after ‘Freak Friday’

Los Angeles, Nov 11 Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has reunited with her fellow ‘Freak Friday’ co-star Lindsay Lohan after 20 years. Sharing a strong moment together, Curtis said that Lohan has grown up a lot over the years.

Curtis, 64, played Lohan’s mother in the 2003 hit film gave a clever and cheeky nod to the movie, during her celebrations of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike which had lasted for over 118 days.

Sharing a picture of the two together on Instagram, the ‘Halloween’ actress captioned: "Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan @disney."

For the unversed, the “switch places again” refers to a line from the film in which both Curtis and Lohan’s characters wake up to discover that they have switched bodies and lives, much to their horror leading to a lot of comedy.

Speaking about the success of the film, Curtis said on ‘The View’ back in October 2022 that there have been talks about making a sequel.

Curtis said it would entail “the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” according to Page Six.

"And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

In a joint interview with The New York Times, Lohan confirmed that she and Curtis are both open to the possibility of doing a sequel and said they are "leaving it in the hands that be."

"We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," she added.

