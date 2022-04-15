Japan: Casio calculators contribute to math education

In Japan, scientific calculators are used in the classes of universities and technical colleges and Casio is renowned all over the world for manufacturing calculators."We have been selling scientific calculators for over 30 years. The sales destinations of the scientific calculator are schools and students in the educational field. Among them, "Gakuhan" is a system that helps school teachers and students to learn more easily using a scientific calculator. On the "Edu-port Japan" project, we have been conducting pilot classes in Thailand and Indonesia since July 2021. We would like to demonstrate the usefulness in mathematics class using a scientific calculator referring to exploration-type education in Japan and contribute to improving students' academic ability," said Koji Shinjo, a Casio Official.

Casio trains teachers and builds a pilot curriculum in Thailand education, where scientific calculators are not used. Casio tries to use them for future math education by receiving feedback from students and teachers and verifying it.

"A good point to learn using a scientific calculator is to confirm whether the answer is correct or not. The second advantage is to solve the question. Using a calculator saves the time to solve complicated questions. The third advantage is to help learning skills in many fields, including logical thinking, critical thinking, and question-solving skill," said Chotima Nooprick, Official, The Office of the Basic Education Commission, Thailand.

"From now on, we would like to incorporate the know-how of this project and make improvements, for example, to develop pilot projects in African countries and Latin American countries where the educational situation has not been established," said Koji Shinjo, an Official of Casio.Casio is both a manufacturer and an educator. It aims to expand its coverage to other emerging countries as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor