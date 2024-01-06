Japan Earthquake Devastates Wajima, Cat Lover's Selfless Act Goes Viral

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on New Year's Day, leaving nearly 100 dead and triggering a deadly tsunami that ravaged coastal communities. Wajima, a historic town renowned for its wooden crafts and morning market, was among the hardest hit.

The temblor, the strongest since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, buckled roads, toppled buildings, and sparked a devastating fire that consumed much of the 1,000-year-old Asaichi market. Amidst the chaos, a heartwarming story emerged. Kensuke Kirimoto, a celebrated artist known for his urushi lacquerware, focused not on his own loss but on the well-being of the town's cats. He provided food and water not only for his three feline companions but also for the numerous community cats that roamed the market.

This act of compassion resonated deeply, reminding people of the shared bonds within a community, even amidst tragedy. Kirimoto's family has been a cornerstone of Wajima for centuries, and his selfless act embodied the town's spirit of resilience.

"I'm not worried about the tools and the art," Kirimoto said, sifting through rubble. "I can re-create those works. I am only concerned about life, only about the cats' lives."

As the shock subsided, the magnitude of the task ahead became clear. "Right now, our minds are blank," Kirimoto acknowledged. "But we need to burn this image in our minds, record it with snapshots, and then eventually start the recovery process. That's all there is to do." Kirimoto's story, shared widely on social media, offered a beacon of hope during a dark time. It exemplified the strength and compassion that communities can muster in the face of disaster.