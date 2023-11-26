Japan: Gujarat CM leads high-level delegation to bolster partnership ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Tokyo [Japan], November 26 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a high-level delegation in Japan aiming to expand the industrial-economic partnership between Gujarat and Japan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The delegation accompanying Patel included many senior officials, industry leaders and businessmen of the state.

Patel said that he looks forward to bolstering the ties and opportunities between Gujarat and Japan.

Upon his arrival in Japan, Patel was welcomed at the Tokyo airport by the Indian Ambassador in Japan, Sibi George.

"Honored to welcome H.E. Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of State of Gujarat on his visit to Japan. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge received Hon'ble CM on arrival at Narita Airport in Tokyo," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to the post, Gujarat CM stated, "Thank you for a warm reception Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge. Looking forward to strengthening ties and exploring opportunities of cooperation between Gujarat and Japan".

He also met the Governor of Yamanashi city, Kotaro Nagasaki and held discussions with him.

The CM also attended a presentation on solar energy along with him. He visited the renewable energy plant in Japan.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will take place in January next year in Gandhinagar. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, before embarking on the Japan visit, Patel had said that Gujarat shares a special bond with Japan as many Japanese companies operate in the state of Gujarat and contribute to the state's growth.

The Gujarat CM said that he looks forward to speak and invite trade and industry leaders from Japan at the 10th Vibrant Summit. He added that he will also interact with the Gujarati community in Tokyo.

"I am leaving today to visit Japan with a high-level delegation representing the Government of Gujarat. Gujarat has been continuously participating in the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit since 2009, and many Japanese companies are currently operating in Gujarat and contributing significantly to the growth of the state. We have a special bond with Japan," CM Patel posted on X.

"We are confident that this visit, in the vibrant backdrop of the summit, will help attract large-scale investments to Gujarat as well as strengthen Gujarat's ties with Japan," Patel added.

