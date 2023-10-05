Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu Island chain as quake hits ocean

Tokyo [Japan], October 5 : Following a severe quake in the Pacific Ocean, a tsunami advisory has been issued for Japan's Izu Island chain with 30-centimeters waves confirmed in some areas, reported Kyodo News Agency citing the country's weather agency.

The quake hit the ocean on Thursday morning at 10:59 am and has a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 off Torishima island, at the southern end of the chain, and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the faint earthquake did not register 1 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

Tsunami waves as high as 30 cm arrived at Hachijo Island, part of the Izu island chain at 12:17 pm, reported Kyodo News Agency.

However, according to the local police, they had not confirmed any damage from the quake or tsunami so far.

Initially, the Japan Meteorological Agency predicted 1-metre tsunami waves would arrive in parts of the chain at around 11:30 am.

The agency urged people to stay away from seashores until the advisory is lifted, according to Kyodo News Agency.

They further noted that the region could be hit by further quakes as seismic activity has continued since earlier this week.

Moreover, the uninhabited island is located about 580 km South of Tokyo, Kyodo News Agency reported.

