Japan lifts tsunami warnings, death toll rises to 30

Japan has lifted all the tsunami warnings and advisories put in place after a major quake on New Year's Day according to the country's Meteorological Agency website on Tuesday morning. The advisories were issued following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck central Japan on Monday afternoon. The agency immediately issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions and the first waves were reported hitting the coast just over 10 minutes later. Tsunami waves of up to 1.2 meters (4 feet) hit a number of areas along Japan's western coast. The tsunami warnings were later removed. The scale of destruction caused by the earthquake is still emerging as news footage showed sunken boats at a port, toppled buildings, locals living without power amid freezing overnight temperatures and countless charred homes.

The official said that small changes to tidal levels can still take place. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday (Jan 2) said that the major quake had caused "extensive" damage and led to numerous casualties."Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires," he said to reporters while stating that it is a "race against time" to rescue victims."We have been making all efforts to gather information since yesterday evening, but the blockage of roads means it is extremely difficult to access the northern part of the Noto peninsula. An inspection from above via helicopter has shown widespread damage including roads cut off, landslides and fires," he said. The Japan Meteorological Office said that the country has been hit by 155 earthquakes, which included a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another of magnitude over 6, since Monday (Jan 1).As per the fire and disaster management agency, tens of thousands of people have been asked to evacuate. The defence ministry said that nearly 1,000 people have been staying at a military base. United States President Joe Biden offered assistance to Japan on Monday (Jan 1) in the wake of the deadly earthquake. "As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people," said Biden in a statement. "My administration is in touch with Japanese officials, and the United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people,” he added.

