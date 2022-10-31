Japan PM condoles loss of life in Morbi bridge collapse

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday condoled the loss of lives after a cable bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Kishida said in a message of condolence.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap had increased to 132 on Monday morning. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Foreign envoys from a number of countries extended their deep condolences to India on the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident of the bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed condolences to India and said, "The Kingdom extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, and to the friendly Indian people, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery."

"An awful tragedy happened yesterday in Morbi! Profound condolences to the relatives of those who perished, to Prime Minister Modi and all the people of India and Gujarat! Speedy recovery to the injured!" Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov tweeted.

The US embassy also extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy. "The US Mission in India is deeply saddened by news of the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy," the embassy tweeted.

France too expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic incident of #MorbiBridge collapse in #Gujarat. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims & wishes the injured a speedy recovery," Franch ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said.

Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner for Canada, said, "Our hearts are breaking for Gujarat."

( With inputs from ANI )

