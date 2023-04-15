Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated with smoke bomb, after blast at speech in Wakayama

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came under attack with a smoke bomb when he was delivering a speech in the Japanese city of Wakayama. The PM has now been evacuated safely. The attacker is now apprehended.

The report claimed that the incident happened when the leader was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Luckily, the 65-year-old leader was evacuated safely and was reportedly unhurt.

According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo News, a man hurled what seemed to be a smoke bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday when he was giving a campaign address in western Japan.

Immediately after the incident, which happened during official campaigning for a lower house by-election for the Wakayama No. 1 district, the attacker was taken into custody by police. The address by Kishida has been cancelled, as per Kyodo News.

A person was detained at the site in western Japan's Wakayama where Kishida had been due to give a speech, national broadcaster NHK and others said. There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident, with local police declining to comment.