Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, says "terrorism cannot be justified for any reason"

Tokyo [Japan], April 24 : Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Ishiba expressed shock and anger over the number of casualties caused by the terrorist attack carried out in Pahalgam and condemned the attack.

He offered condolences to the people who lost their lives and their bereaved families and extended sympathy to those injured.

According to the statement shared by Japan Prime Minister's Office, Japan PM in his message to PM Modi said, "I cannot help but feel great shock and anger regarding the large number of casualties caused by the terrorist attack carried out yesterday in Kashmir. I resolutely condemn such a vicious attack. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured."

Shigeru Ishiba said that terrorism cannot be justified for any reason and condemned all forms of terrorism. He expressed Japan's commitment to combating terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community.

"Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Japan is firmly committed to combating terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community," he stated.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours. Addressing a special press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

"The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries," Misri said.

He said strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack.

"The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism," he said.

Misri said in the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The CCS decided on a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.Misri said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and they have a week to leave IndiaHe said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

"Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures - The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. 2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," Misri said.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India," he added.

