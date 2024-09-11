Japan: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma meets KAI Group officials, highlights investment opportunities in state

Tokyo [Japan], September 11 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who is on a visit to Japan, met KAI Group's vice president Takeshi Mizutani, KAI India's managing director Rajesh Pandya and several other officials in Tokyo on Wednesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on furthering the partnership as well as new investment opportunities in the state were highlighted.

KAI Group is one of the investors in the Neemrana Japanese Industrial Zone and has a manufacturing plant there.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sharma said, "Today, during my visit to Japan, I addressed a meeting organized with Mr. Takeshi Mizutani, Vice President of Cai Group, Mr. Rajesh Pandya, Managing Director of Cai India and other officials of the company in the context of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 in the capital Tokyo."

He said Kai Group is one of the major Japanese investors operating in the Japanese Industrial Area at Neemrana, Alwar, where the company has its modern manufacturing plant.

The Chief Minister added that the vast investment opportunities available in Rajasthan, state-of-the-art infrastructure, skilled human resources, industry-friendly policies and easy business environment were highlighted on the occasion.

"Our government is committed to encourage investment in the state and ensure sustainable development of industries," he added.

The Rajasthan CM further said that the BJP government intends to make Rajasthan a leader in investment, and assured of providing the best facilities and support to the investors.

He also paid a courtesy visit to Kazuhiro Koshikawa, a member of the Board of Directors of Nippon Steel Trading.

"In the context of Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, during my visit to Japan today, I paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Kazuhiro Koshikawa, Member of the Board of Directors of Nippon Steel Trading in the capital Tokyo," the CM stated.

He added that Nippon Steel is one of the major Japanese investors established in the Japanese Industrial Area at Neemrana, Alwar.

The two held discussions on further strengthening of partnership in Rajasthan and promoting new investment, employment generation, technology upgradation, and economic development in the state.

Prior to Japan, the Rajasthan CM was on a two-day visit to South Korea along with a high-level delegation.

Several South Korean firms expressed their interest in exploring opportunities in Rajasthan and expanding their business in the state.

This includes several leading South Korean firms, including Samsung Healthcare, LX International, Orion Corporation, and Hyosung Corporation, as well as the Korean Stone Association.

The Government of Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, will be hosting the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 on December 9-11 in the capital, Jaipur.

The three-day mega summit, which aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state, is organized with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO, with BIP serving as the nodal department for this summit.

During the summit, special plenary sessions will be organised on different focus sectors, including Agriculture, Renewable, Education and Skilling, Auto and EV, Infrastructure, Chemical and Petro-chemical, Tourism, Startups, Mining and ESDM/IT and ITeS and others.

