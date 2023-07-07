Japan regulator to inspect digital agency over ID system glitches

Tokyo, July 7 Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission (PPC) is mulling over conducting an on-site inspection at the digital agency regarding multiple glitches related to the country's "My Number" national identity card system, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said the inspection is expected to take place as early as this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PPC considers the use of important personal information such as the My Number card as a matter requiring proper risk management and measures, and the country's digital agency will be held responsible.

The PPC is also considering administrative guidance based on the My Number Act, the newspaper reported.

Seen by the Japanese government as an essential part of the country's transformation into a digital society, the My Number Card system has been riddled with problems since its introduction, with numerous cases of leaked personal information, linkage with other individuals' health insurance cards and pension information.

Despite the Japanese government's efforts to promote and expand their usage, public acceptance has been slow as their trust had been eroded by repeated glitches.

The original My Number program was instituted to combine multiple governmental administrative systems into a single one, which issued a 12-digit ID number to every citizen and resident, including foreign nationals living in Japan.

In 2016, the My Number Card system was introduced to further streamline the process through digitalization, with the physical card embedded with an IC chip.

