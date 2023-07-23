Japan: Three people injured in stabbing incident on train in Osaka 

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 : Three people were injured in a stabbing incident on a train in Japan's Osaka on Sunday. The male perpetrator has been arrested on the spot, Japan-based Kyodo News reported citing local authorities.

A staff member of the Rinku-Town Station made an emergency call to police to inform about the stabbing incident. The incident is believed to have happened when the train was moving, Kyodo News reported.

The three injured people have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The injured include a male passenger in his 20s, another in his 70s and a male train conductor in his 20s. According to the authorities, none of them have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The police have arrested the man on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. The person who has been arrested has been identified as Kazuya Shimizu. Later, the 37-year-old man admitted to stabbing the victims, Kyodo News reported.

Kazuya Shimizu was having three knives when he was taken into the custody on the station platform, Kyodo News reported citing police.

Earlier on May 25, four people were killed after a stabbing and shooting attack in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture of Japan, Kyodo News reported.

The son of a city assembly chief in central Japan was arrested after he surrendered to the police. Masanori Aoki is being investigated in relation to the death of two local women and the fatal shooting of two police officers in Nakano.

