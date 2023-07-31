Japan: Typhoon expected to approach Okinawa Prefecture on August 2

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 : A large typhoon is expected to approach Okinawa Prefecture in Japan through August 2, Japan-based Kyodo News reported. The weather agency has warned of strong winds and storm tides in the region.

Typhoon Khanun has already resulted in the cancellation of flights departing from and arriving in Okinawa. According to Japan Meterological Agency, the typhoon could approach Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture.

As of 11 am (local time), the typhoon was moving in a north-northwesterly direction in an area south of the Japanese archipelago. The typhoon was moving at a speed of around 15 kilometres per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its centre, packing winds of up to 198 kilometres per hour, Kyodo News reported.

The Japan Meterological Agency has asked people in Okinawa to remain vigilant against mudslides and flooding. It also urged the residents to stay indoors except in emergencies, Kyodo News reported.

Earlier in June, heavy rain pounded a wide swath of Japan, resulting in flood warnings and evacuation orders that impacted millions of people, Kyodo News reported. The rain also disrupted transportation services, including cancellations of Shinkansen bullet train services in some areas and flights arriving and departing from Okinawa.

As per the Kyodo News report, severe weather conditions were triggered by warm and moist air blowing from near Typhoon Mawar, which was passing south of the country and a rain front hanging over Japan's main island Honshu.

