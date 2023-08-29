Japanese Ambassador in Kabul calls on Taliban to strengthen internal legitimacy

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 : The Japanese Ambassador in Kabul Takashi Okada has called on the Taliban to strengthen legitimacy within the country to expand international cooperation, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Okada while speaking at a signing ceremony for “Enhancing Agriculture Production through Community-Led Irrigation between the Embassy of Japan and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)”, said: “For the expansion of international cooperation, the Taliban first needs to strengthen… legitimacy within the country by prioritizing people’s needs. When it happens, its external relations will be improved.”

During the ceremony, a water project worth USD 9.5 million in eastern Kunar province was kicked off. The project was signed between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and Japan.

The Japanese Ambassador said that approximately 12,000 people will benefit from the project.

“With this agreement, the Japanese government will provide approximately USD 9.5 million to FAO for the rehabilitation and expansion of Tetsu Nakamura’s legacy project,” he said, as per TOLO News.

Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan, said that the project will begin mid-next year.

“The construction will begin next year. In the middle of next year. Involving local Afghan companies and the project will be completed by 2027,” he said.

The Japanese ambassador once again reiterated his country’s support to the people of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Dawn news Pakistan, recently reported that the Afghan Taliban has imposed one more ban, this time on political parties in Afghanistan. The Taliban-appointed interim Minister for Justice of Afghanistan, Sha­ikh Maulavi Abdul Hak­eem Sharae said there was a complete ban on activities of political parties in Afghanistan, the Dawn reported.

“Political parties’ activities have been completely stopped in the country because neither do these parties have any standing in Sharia, any place in Sharia nor are any natio­nal interests atta­ched to these parties or the nation liked them,” Interim Minister for Justice, Sha­ikh Maulavi Abdul Hak­eem Sharae said on Wednesday while presenting ann­ual report of his ministry in Kabul, according to a statement issued by the Afghan Taliban’s media outlet, according to the Dawn.

The statement demonstrates that the Afghan Taliban may continue to monopolise power as a movement and have no intention of allowing political plurality in the country, the Dawn opined.

