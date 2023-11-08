Japanese Embassy confers 'Order of the Rising Sun, Gold & Silver Star' to Rtd Admiral Karambir Singh

New Delhi [India], November 8 : The Japan Self-Defence Forces Day 2023 was held by the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The ceremony conferred Admiral Karambir Singh (Retd), the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star for his contribution to strengthening the relationship between India and Japan in national defence.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday morning said that India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties.

"Reached Tokyo this morning. Look forward to my engagements including interaction with the Indian community. India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties and shared values," MoS Muraleedharan wrote on 'X'.

Notably, India and Japan share a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" covering a wide range of areas of cooperation.

The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.

There is growing strategic convergence between the two countries. There is synergy between India's Act-East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision based on the principle of SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) on one hand, and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision on the other.

India-Japan relations were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, 'Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2006, and 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014.

Moreover, regular annual summits have been held between India and Japan since, according to the statement.

