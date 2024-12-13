Japanese Envoy to India takes ride in Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India on Friday visited Delhi Metro system and travelled from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement said that Keiichi showed great interest on various operational facilities in Delhi Metro and was accompanied by Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC.

"During his visit, His Excellency showed keen interest on various operational facilities including dedicated coach in every train for women, CCTV surveillance, driverless trains etc. besides enquiring about ongoing Phase-4 works on various corridors. He praised the DMRC for its excellent work and described the Delhi Metro project as an amazing collaboration between India and Japan. The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum. The Delhi Metro Project is a symbol of Indo-Japanese collaboration and the Government of Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has substantially funded the Delhi Metro Projects from the beginning and is also funding Phase-IV of the project," the statement added.

Yesterday, the ambassador congratulated Indian chess sensation D Gukesh after he was crowned the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Keiichi attended Rising Rajasthan, Global Investment Summit.

"Spoke about the contributions of Japanese companies to Rajasthan and future prospects at the Japan Session of Rising Rajasthan. Also expressed our gratitude for the support provided by the Rajasthan government to Japanese companies."

Keiichi also met Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the event.

"Honored to meet Mr. Bhajan Lal Sharma, Honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan. We had a fruitful discussions on further strengthening economic cooperation between Japan and Rajasthan," Keiichi said in a post on X.

