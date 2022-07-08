Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe declared dead after being shot at Nara city

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, who was shot at during an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city, has died, news agency Reuters said quoting Japanese media house NHK. The Nara fire department had earlier said that the 67-year-old Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to the hospital. They said that he had been wounded on the right side of the neck and the left clavicle. Abe’s wife Akie has reached the hospital, reported Japanese media.

