Japanese PM offers condolences to Hiroshima atomic bombing victims

Hiroshima, Aug 6 Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima as the nation marked the 80th anniversary of the incident. He reiterated his commitment to uphold Japan's three principles of not possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons.

In his address at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony, Ishiba said, "80 years ago today, the violent explosion of a single atomic bomb deprived people, said to number well more than 100,000, of their precious lives. Even those who escaped death suffered hardships beyond description. As Prime Minister, I reverently express my sincere condolences to the souls who were victims of the atomic bomb. I also extend my heartfelt sympathy to those still suffering even now from the after effects of the atomic bomb."

He stressed that that the tragedies that happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki must not be repeated and stated that Japan will lead the efforts of the international community to bring about a "world without nuclear weapons." He noted that the widening of the division within the international community over approaches to nuclear disarmament has made the security environment more challenging and emphasized the importance of making efforts to bring about a world without nuclear war and a world without nuclear weapons under the regime of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the cornerstone of the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

He said, "While continuing to firmly uphold the 'Three Non-Nuclear Principles,' Japan will lead the efforts of the international community to bring about a world without nuclear weapons. This is Japan's mission as the only country to have experienced the horror of nuclear devastation in war".

While addressing a press conference after attending the memorial ceremony in Hiroshima, Ishiba rejected the idea of Japan entering a North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO)-like nuclear-sharing arrangement with the US. "The government firmly maintains the three non-nuclear principles, and we have no plans to review them," Kyodo News quoted the Japanese PM as saying.

Ishiba stressed the need to consider ways for making extended deterrence provided by the US more effective, which includes its nuclear capabilities. He further said, "This does not contradict our stance to ultimately realise a world free of nuclear weapons."

On August 6, 1945, a uranium bomb was dropped by the US bomber Enola Gay and detonated over Hiroshima. The bomb was dropped during the final stages of Second World War, killing an estimated 140,000 people by the end of the year. For years, Japan has followed three non-nuclear principles while being protected under the US nuclear umbrella.

Ishiba highlighted the severity of the security environment near Japan while pointing out that some of the nations in the region have nuclear weapons. When asked about his plan to issue a message to mark 80 years since Japan faced defeat in the Second World War, he did not mention what he expects to do but expressed willingness to convey that Japan should never go to war.

Ishiba also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the devastation caused by the atomic bombing. In a post on X, he stated, "After the ceremony, I visited the Peace Memorial Museum again. As the only country capable of conveying the horrors of the atomic bomb to the world, we will pass down the memory of this tragic experience and lead international efforts to prevent such a calamity from happening again."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor