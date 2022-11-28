Japan's PM Kishida should overcome domestic political obstacles to tackle China challenges: Analysts

In order to tackle the China challenges, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should draw attention to solving the domestic political obstacles first by striking a balance between reaching out to Beijing and staying keenly aware of domestic public opinion on China's actions, the Singapore Post reported citing the analysts, Takashi Nakagawa and Seima Oki who wrote for a Japanese daily.

Earlier on November 17, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister KishidaFumio met in Bangkok for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting and discussed the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The two leaders reportedly met for the first time in person in over three years. Throughout the meeting, the two presidents agreed on the importance of continuously developing bilateral relations. They decided to send Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa to China to promote that goal and maintain interaction, the Singapore Post reported.

They were unable, however, to reach an agreement on issues that could potentially undermine strong bilateral ties, particularly those involving Taiwan and the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands, as was widely expected.

When Kishida expressed concern about Taiwan, Xi said, "China does not engage in the internal affairs of other nations, and it does not accept anyone intervening in China's internal affairs under whatever pretence."

Japan has always raised concerns over China's violation of the territorial waters of countries in East China and South China Seas and it has now mustered Russia's support raising suspicion of military activity in the region.

Japan claimed that the Senkaku Islands are an inherent part of their territory historically and under international law, adding that the government will deal with the matter calmly but firmly to protect the Japanese land, territorial waters and air space.

Japan's relations with China are deteriorating over geopolitical tensions amid strong undercurrents of anti-China sentiments and security threats.

People in Japan have already expressed their displeasure over China making claims on Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands in Chinese). The patrolling of the Senkaku Islands, the uninhabited islands controlled by Japan, by China is one such tactic that China continues to use tactics in the Taiwan Strait, the Washington-based group Global Strat View said.

China and Taiwan have laid claims to the Islands causing Japan to increase its fortifications on the Yonaguni Islands, which are closest to Taiwan.

( With inputs from ANI )

