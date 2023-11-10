Jason Momoa's 'Deep Rising' officially premiered in India

Mumbai, Nov 10 Hollywood star Jason Momoa's highly acclaimed film ‘Deep Rising’ will be making its official Indian premiere at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023 (ALT EFF), an environmental film festival.

The festival, which focuses on themes of environment, sustainability, and climate change,now in its 4th edition, will take place from December 1 to 10 December and will feature more than 60 films of various formats including international and Indian features, shorts, student films and animated films.

‘Deep Rising’, narrated and produced by Momoa, and directed by Matthieu Ritz, is a real-life documentary that delves into the fate of the planet's last untouched wilderness: the deep ocean.

The film sheds light on the imminent threat faced by the deep ocean due to a secretive organisation's plans to allow massive extraction of seabed metals to address the world's energy crisis. Deep Rising showcases the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth.

The documentary follows the journey of The Metals Company, a mining startup, as it navigates the challenges of securing funding, gaining public favor, and obtaining permission from the International Seabed Authority to mine extensive areas of the Pacific Ocean floor.

"We are honuored to present the India premiere of Deep Rising at ALT EFF 2023," said Kunal Khanna, Festival Director of ALT EFF.

"This film much like the others we have lined up this year are imperative way to utilise a crucial medium of storytelling through films to bring awareness to real issues that stand before us. Deep Rising is one such imperative story that needs to be told and needs to be highlighted in the public domain”.

"India stands at a fork-in-the-road when it comes to regenerative energy solutions. Right now, the country has a choice to either continue being one of the driving forces pushing for DSM (Deep Seabed Mining), or it could leverage its resources and technological expertise to lead the world forwards and away from this paradigm that has brought us to the brink of environmental collapse," Matthieu Rytz, Director, Deep Rising.

