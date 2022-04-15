JEE Advanced 2022 exam reschedule, check latest dates

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has announced to reschedule the JEE Advanced examination for this year. Earlier the date was going to be held on July 3, 2022, and now it will be conducted on August 28, 2022. For details visit the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in.

The examination will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper, I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper-II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the reports, the registration process will begin on August 7, 2022. Admit cards will be available from August 23 to August 28.