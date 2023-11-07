Jennifer Aniston 'struggling' after Matthew Perry’s death

Los Angeles, Nov 7 Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's friends are worried about her in the wake of Matthew Perry’s death.

The 'Friends' star has taken his passing at just 54 extremely badly, according to an industry source, reports pagesix.com.

The actress and the other four surviving members of the cast of 'Friends' mourned him at his funeral on Friday.

“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney (Cox) are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” said the source.

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

Jennifer’s father, John Aniston, starred on 'Days of Our Lives', and in announcing his death at age of 89 in November 2022, the actress called him “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”

“She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source added.

The 54-year-old star joined remaining cast members Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, at Perry’s funeral at Forest Lawn cemetery in LA on Friday, minutes away from the Warner Bros. studios where they filmed the NBC sitcom for a decade.

Jennifer, who broke down in tears in a 2004 interview at the prospect of losing Matthew, was seen walking behind the other cast members accompanied by a security guard.

However, while the cast, who released a touching tribute to their “brother”, joined the intimate service, they did not join family and close friends for his burial, where the Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush hit 'Don’t Give Up' was played.

Matthewdrowned in the jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home at the end of last month. He was open about his struggles and addiction and had praised Aniston for checking in on him.

“She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” Matthewsaid of Jenniferin an October 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer.

Matthewalso revealed that it was Jenniferwho initially confronted him on the 'Friends' set when his addiction became evident to his castmates.

He also disclosed his crush on Jenniferafter meeting her through mutual friends three years before they started work on their sitcom, detailing in his memoir how she gently let him down when he asked her out.

“She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can’t be friends!’ “

Although he was still crushing on her when they started 'Friends', which first aired in September 1994, he said his feelings did eventually wear off, mainly because of Jennifer’s “deafening lack of interest.”

But the pair instead grew an unbreakable bond, with Matthewrevealing that it was Jennifer who “reached out the most” amid his years-long drug and alcohol addiction.

