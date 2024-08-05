JI chief urges Pakistan PM to reduce electricity prices before situation gets out of control

Karachi [Pakistan], August 5 : Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring down electricity prices before the situation gets out of control, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. He stated that the demands of the people should be addressed immediately.

While addressing a gathering on the second day of the ongoing sit-in outside the Governor House in Karachi, he said, "We do not want confrontation, but if the people rise and besiege the rulers, who will be responsible when things go out of hand?"

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman called on the government to recognise Jamaat-e-Islami's demands as the legitimate rights of the people. He warned that similar protests will be held at the Governor Houses in Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, and a blockade of highways across the nation if the demands are not addressed.

Hafiz Naeem stressed that Jamaat-e-Islami's movement has been launched to remove oppressive rulers and outline a seven-point agenda in the first phase of its campaign, according to The Express Tribune report.

He demanded a reduction in electricity prices and issuance of bills as per the actual cost. He said, "Before we appeal to the public not to pay their electricity bills, the rulers should take sensible action."

Naeem-ur-Rehman further said, "Even a worker from Jamaat-e-Islami can engage in a debate with the Prime Minister, but they have no answers."

He stated that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, his family, and the entire coalition government would have to step down if the decisions were made based on Form 45, The Express Tribune reported.

JI chief warned, "To avoid the wrath of the people, the Prime Minister should accept our demands, or this movement will turn into a government ouster movement." He accused the negotiation team of considering Jamaat-e-Islami's demands as feasible during meetings. However, denying it in front of the media.

He further said, "We spent 10 days in Rawalpindi, and we are ready to spend 100 days more if needed," The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking at the gathering, JI Karachi Chief Munim Zafar Khan said that the sit-in in Rawalpindi has become the voice of Pakistan and the protest at Karachi's Governor House will continue.

He slammed the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for making life difficult for the public and accused the government of collecting unfair taxes.

On the 10th day of the sit-in at Liaquat Bagh, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders pledged to continue their protest until their demands were met. He took a strong position against the government and its ministers while accepting any challenge for a debate.

Jamaat-e-Islami Vice President Liaqat Baloch stressed that the protest has become a national movement, with the participation of traders, industrialists, youth, farmers, labourers, women and students.

He stated, "This sit-in is sending a message to 250 million people, and the public has high expectations for relief from this protest." He stressed the need to address the issues of people and provide much-needed relief.

