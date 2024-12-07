JKJAAC to Launch Long marches in PoJK After failed government talks

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 7 : The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a coalition of civil society activists campaigning for rights in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), declared on Friday that it would organize long marches towards the territory's entry points on Saturday, following the failure of talks with the government, as per Dawn.

A ministerial team began preliminary talks with the core committee of the JKJAAC in Muzaffarabad late Thursday, after a widespread wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the region. However, no substantial progress was achieved, prompting the civil society coalition to urge the public to maintain the strike until Friday noon, Dawn reported.

On Friday, a partial and peaceful strike took place across the region. Private transport was limited, public transport on major routes was still suspended, and many shops in urban areas remained closed.

After Friday prayers, JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir addressed hundreds of people at Lal Chowk in Muzaffarabad's Upper Adda, revealing plans for long marches towards the region's entry points.

He announced that the march from Muzaffarabad division would head towards Brarkot, the entry point connecting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra district. In the Poonch division, the marches would move towards Kohala (on the Bagh-Abbottabad border), Tain Dhalkot, and Azad Pattan, linking Poonch and Sudhnoti districts with Rawalpindi. There was no immediate information available regarding the Mirpur division, Dawn reported.

Mir permitted traders to reopen their shops until 11 am on Saturday, giving residents a chance to make essential purchases before the lockdown took effect.

He criticized the government for its "stubbornness" in refusing to release detained activists and revoke what he called a "black law," claiming these actions were part of a strategy to incite unrest in the region. "The government mistakenly thinks the people have grown tired and will no longer support JKJAAC," he said.

This platform has empowered the public by raising awareness of their rights and helping them distinguish between right and wrong," he stated.

PoJK Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed responded to the JKJAAC's accusations, describing their demands as rigid.

"The government suggested a procedural release of detainees and proposed addressing concerns about the controversial presidential ordinance through a broad-based consultative committee," he told Dawn earlier in the day.

"Agreeing to hold talks is one thing, but refusing to budge from your demands is another. They must abandon their inflexibility," Saeed added.

Later in the evening, the information minister, joined by two cabinet colleagues, held a press conference where he reiterated the government's invitation to the JKJAAC for meaningful negotiations. "The talks have not failed; the first session simply ended without a conclusion," he stated.

Acknowledging the democratic right to protest, he urged the JKJAAC to act responsibly. "You may stage sit-ins, but please avoid blocking roads, as it would impact patients, students, travelers, and citizens from all walks of life," he added.

Saeed emphasized that the presidential ordinance had no validity after being suspended by the Supreme Court and questioned why there was still controversy over something that no longer existed, Dawn reported.

In Bagh, Hafiz Tariq Mahmood, a leader of local traders, declared that they would not take part in Saturday's lockdown.

"Shops will remain open, and public transport will continue as usual," he was seen telling a gathering in a video clip. Meanwhile, Bagh Mayor Abdul Qayyum Baig and Deputy Mayor Afraz Gardezi held a press conference, where they condemned the chanting of anti-Pakistan slogans during protests, calling such actions "unfortunate and unacceptable."

"It is ironic that the youth are being manipulated in this way. If sensible individuals don't take action, we could face a disaster we cannot afford," warned Baig, a retired major.

Questioning the protesters' motives, he said, "If they are truly passionate, they should cross the Line of Control (LoC) and confront the Hindus who are slaughtering our people. Those inciting unrest here to serve Hindu interests will face resistance from responsible citizens."

The mayor praised traders for their decision to keep their shops open and called on the government to deploy administrative resources across districts to protect those who wish to continue business.

Deputy Mayor Gardezi supported addressing the public's genuine concerns but cautioned against encouraging chaos and anarchy. Information Minister Saeed also praised Bagh traders for their "wise decision.

