John Kokken: Every scene with Anupam Kher is going to be memorable for me

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actor John Kokken spoke about teaming up with Anupam Kher, and shared that he was well-prepared before sharing screen space with him in ‘The Freelancer:The Conclusion’.

John Kokken, who plays the role of Raghuvendra Setu, said: "One of the things that I have learned in my career as an actor is to do my homework well and prepare the lines.

“I rehearse the lines a couple of times in advance and I memorise the entire scene. Also, considering the fact that I was going to act with Anupam Kher Sir, I had better be prepared. On the day of the shoot, before the take, Anupam Kher Sir and I rehearsed the lines probably at least 10 times in Neeraj Pandey Sir’s presence.”

He added: “Anupam Kher Sir is a phenomenal actor and an amazing co-star to work with, always encouraging his co-actors to bring the best performance out of them. I am happy and grateful that I got to perform alongside him. Every scene with Anupam Kher Sir is going to be memorable for me for a lifetime."

The series is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia. It also stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

