Joint military exercise between Indian, French armies FRINJEX-23 starts in Thiruvananthapuram

The maiden joint military exercise between Indian Army and French Army titled FRINJEX-23 started today in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The exercise is being conducted at the Pangode Military Station from March 7-8, 2023.

It is for the first time that the armies of both nations are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group each from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at the tactical level. The scope of the exercise involves the establishment and operationalisation of a joint command post to secure an envisaged area for undertaking joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, establishing an Internally Displaced Population (IDP) camp and move of disaster relief materials.

The Joint exercise will further cement defence cooperation with France which is a crucial aspect of the overall Indo-France strategic partnership.

