Jordan evacuates 44 nationals from Lebanon

Amman, Oct 7 A group of 44 Jordanians was evacuated from Lebanon aboard a plane from Jordan's military forces.

The evacuation plane, operated by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, initially arrived at Lebanon's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning, delivering humanitarian aid, reports Xinhua, quoting Jordan's state-run Petra news agency.

Upon the plane's arrival at Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport that evening, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi stated that this group represented the largest number of Jordanians in Lebanon seeking to return home amid escalating regional conflicts.

"The first priority is to stop the aggression against Lebanon, and the second, or parallel priority, is the delivery of assistance in light of Lebanon's urgent need," Safadi was quoted as saying by Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a post on social media platform X.

Safadi also called for a ceasefire in both Gaza and the West Bank.

According to the ministry, 3,219 Jordanians have returned from Lebanon by plane since August.

