Jordan, Iraq vow to intensify coordination to face regional challenges

Amman, Dec 11 King Abdullah II of Jordan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani emphasised here on Wednesday the importance of strengthening coordination between the two countries to address the challenges posed by the regional situation.

During a meeting in Amman, the two sides also underlined the need to exert maximum efforts to prevent a slide into chaos and the expansion of conflict in the region, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

During the meeting, the Jordanian king reiterated his country's support for the Syrian people and respect for their will, stressing the need to protect Syria's security and its citizens, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to achieve an immediate cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza and to double humanitarian and medical aid.

The king warned of the dangers posed by continued extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Regarding Lebanon, the king called for efforts to ensure the success of the ceasefire.

The two leaders also stressed the deep ties between the two countries and their peoples, as well as the commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields.

