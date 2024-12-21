"Journey of Viksit Bharat can't be complete...": PM Modi invites Indian diaspora for 'Pravasi Bhartiya Divas'

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasised that role in India's journey towards development calling for active participation of the Indian diaspora at the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' in Bhubaneshwar next year, and for achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the members of the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event in Kuwait, PM Modi referred to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, announced during the G-20 summit last year, stating that this corridor would give a new direction to the world.

He also discussed India's knowledge system, from ancient institutions like Nalanda to modern institutes such as IITs and said that this knowledge system had been providing strength to the world's knowledge system. He also highlighted India's traditional medicine, Ayurveda, and its Ayush products, stating their contribution to the global wellness industry.

"India's traditional medicineAyurvedaand our Ayush products are prospering the world's wellness... Our knowledge system from Nalanda to IITs is providing strength to the world's knowledge system... Last year, during the G20 summit, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced. This corridor is going to give a new direction to the world," PM Modi said.

"The journey toward a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, cannot be completed without the active participation of the Indian diaspora. Therefore, I invite all of you to join in the spirit of Viksit Bharat! In January 2025, we will celebrate a month full of national festivals. From January 8th to 10th, Bhubaneswar will host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, where people from around the world will visit India to commemorate this occasion," he added.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and several other dignitaries.

Notably, Indian diaspora in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the community event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.

