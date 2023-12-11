Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli meet Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Mumbai, Dec 11 South stars such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas met Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was also in Mumbai to attend the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies'.

Sarandos met Ram Charan and Jr NTR at their homes on Friday. He then met Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli and others.

Sarandos shared selfies on his Instagram with all and said that he cannot wait to come back to Hyderabad.

“I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back.”

Directors like Nag Ashwin, Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar can also be seen all smiles in the pictures.

Mahesh shared pictures of himself with Sarandos. He said that they had an “interesting conversation” about entertainment.

Mahesh captioned: “Coffee and chill!! Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary #TedSarandos and his fabulous team #MonikaShergill #AbhishekGoradia.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor