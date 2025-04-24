JSFM chairman Sohail Abro condemns terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Karachi [Pakistan], April 24 : Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Chairman Sohail Abro condemned the terrorist attack by Pak-sponsored, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) group. He said that tourists were brutally attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted tourists in the Baisaran area of South Kashmir on Tuesday.

He said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) are internationally recognised terrorist organisations, designated by India, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union. In the press release, he said that LeT and HM have a long history of orchestrating deadly attacks in India, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He said that Burhan Wani, a notorious terrorist affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, was part of this violent campaign before being neutralised in Kashmir. He accused Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, of supporting these terrorist groups.

JSFM chief said that LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and HM chief Syed Salahuddin are based in Pakistan and continue to propagate extremism and violence in South Asia. He strongly condemned the heinous attack and expressed deep solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said that people of Sindh mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and stand firmly against all forms of terrorism. He urged the United Nations and global peace organisations to take urgent action and hold Pakistan accountable for sheltering and sponsoring terrorist networks.

He appealed to the international community to declare Pakistan a terrorist state, citing its ongoing role in spreading terror across South Asia and oppressing ethnic and national communities, including Sindhis, Baloch, Seraiki's, Pashtuns, Kashmiris and Gilgitis, and Baltis.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met today, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a special press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

"The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries," Misri said.

The CCS decided on a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.Misri said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, and the integrated checkpost at Attari will also be closed with immediate effect.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata, and they have a week to leave India. He said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

