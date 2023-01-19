JSFM marks 119th birth anniversary of Sindhi Nationalism's founder Sain G M Syed amid state atrocities

Amid police atrocities, pro-freedom Sindhi organisations, including Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), organised rallies in different parts of Sindh to mark the 119th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Sindhi Nationalism, Sain G M Syed on January 17.

Police used teargas shells and firing to stop peaceful JSFM convoys when they reached the town of Sann, the birthplace of Syed. Many people were injured in the incident.

Thousands of Sindh-loving families along with their innocent children joined the caravans from different cities of Sindh through wagons and buses.

On vehicles of convoys taken out from different cities by JSFM, banners of "No China Go China", "CPEC corridor project rejected", "Aliens should be expelled from Sindh" etc., were displayed along with the national flag of Sindhudesh.

Slogans for "Free forcibly disappeared Sindhi and Baloch national workers and stop the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls" were also written.

JSFM caravan broke the barriers set up by the Pakistani state machinery and travelled from across Sindh to reach Sunshahr Dadu, where young men and women along with innocent children visited the shrine of their beloved leader and laid floral wreaths on his grave and paid homage with the national anthem of Sindhudesh followed by the national salute.

On the other hand, Sindh Freedom Movement Central Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Ghulam Hussain Shabrani, Amar Azadi, Sudhu Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Parh Sindhu jointly stated that the state attack has taken place on the political heart of Sindh and it will be remembered as a black day in our history.

"Today's atrocities by the state of Pakistan on Sindhi people will be appropriately responded to by the people of Sindh at the appropriate time," said Sohail Abro in a statement.

JSFM central leadership further added that the attack on Sann and state violence on national workers are considered an attack on Sindh.

"Bullets and sticks cannot be answered with flowers, but only with stones and sticks. Nationalist workers of Sindh are proud heirs of GM Syed, Makhdoom Bilawal and Raja Dahir and their golden words will always be remembered," a JSFM statement said.

It further added that all the workers who are victims of state terrorism, regardless of which party they belong to, JSFM owns every of them and considers them as its heirs because they belong to us and we belong to them.

It was further said that the Sindhi nation should take notice of the attack and terrorism by the Pakistan state on peaceful workers because these oppressed people are their own heirs.

JSFM leaders have said that the cure for all the pains of the Sindhi nation lies in the philosophy of GM Syed and Sindhis must take the path shown by GM Syed and strengthen the hands of the Jeay Sindh Freedom movement.

JSFM's leadership has appealed to international organizations in their joint statement that state violence, shootings and arrests against innocent children and women along with Syed's followers and honourable national workers are open terrorism, therefore international human rights organizations must take notice of the state-sponsored violence and terrorism and provide justice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor