JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat slams Pak army for using Bilawal Bhutto as anti-India propaganda tool

Munich [Germany], June 3 : Shafi Burfat, the leader of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), accused that the Pakistani military is manipulating Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a pawn to disseminate anti-India rhetoric and distract the global community from state-sponsored terrorism and human rights abuses against marginalised groups such as Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns within Pakistan.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being strategically utilised by the Pakistani military to redirect international focus. This shift seeks to overshadow the increasing awareness of the severe oppression faced by Pakistan's historical nations, including Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Seraikis, and the population of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), who endure an imposed state framework upheld by the Punjabi-dominated military establishment. These communities continue to face military occupation, systemic human rights breaches, ethnic cleansing, political oppression, and economic exploitation," Shafi Burfat remarked.

Shafi Burfat pointed out that the Pakistani military and its intelligence service, ISI, have consistently kidnapped political activists through extrajudicial actions, later abandoning their disfigured bodies in isolated locationsa regime of state terror aimed at silencing dissenting voices and stifling aspirations for freedom.

"The internal struggles of these nations for justice and liberty are being violently repressed through state fascism, as Pakistan attempts to conceal this truth from the international community," Shafi Burfat asserted.

Sending Bilawal Bhutto to the United Nations serves merely as a diplomatic facade for the military's colonial strategies, aiming to manipulate the global narrative while suppressing genuine democratic and nationalist movements internally, Burfat emphasised in his statement.

"Bilawal Bhutto is a politically inexperienced individual who is currently being exploited by the Pakistani military in its propaganda effort against India. Although he hails from Sindh, a nation with a history of oppression, the Punjabi-oriented Pakistani state and its military have long perpetrated fascist atrocities and brutally repressed all historical nations within its confines," Burfat contended.

In Balochistan, the Pakistani armyespecially the ISIis involved in the systematic abduction, torture, and enforced disappearance of political activists. Inhumane torture facilities are employed against those seeking justice, and the disfigured bodies of Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtun activists frequently emerge in deserted areas, standing as grim evidence of state terrorism, Burfat remarked.

"Pakistan has devolved into a living nightmare for the nations confined within its borders. These communities are denied the right to exist with dignity, stripped of political liberties, and silenced through violence and intimidation. Their voices are stifled, and their aspirations for self-determination are crushed. Meanwhile, their mineral and natural resources are exploited by Punjabi imperialism, leaving these communities in a state of poverty, malnutrition, and social despair," Burfat stated.

The military establishment, largely dominated by Punjabis, has seized millions of acres of land that belong to the Sindhis. They forcibly displace entire communities and villages from their ancestral homes. Recently, in Moro City, Sindh, a coordinated operation to grab land in the village of Bajrani Laghari resulted in the brutal murder of two residents, Zahid Laghari and Irfan Laghari, by operatives from the ISI disguised as civilians. This was a deliberate tactic to instil fear, suppress opposition, and facilitate a military takeover of Sindhi territory, according to Shafi Burfat.

In his remarks, Shafi Burfat stated that the military establishment in Sindh is continuing to unlawfully control river waters and extensive agricultural lands. The Sindhi population is persistently protesting against this occupation and the resulting exploitation. The historic nations confined within the borders of Pakistan are actively fighting for liberation from political oppression, economic subjugation, and forced domination.

"As representatives of the Sindhi nation, we vehemently denounce and express our shock at Bilawal Bhutto's involvement in supporting the deceptive propaganda of Pakistan's oppressive Punjabi ruling class and its corrupt military. His recent attempts to mislead the international community with narratives against India are nothing more than a perilous act of self-delusion and an effort to mislead the world," stated Shafi Burfat.

We are profoundly disturbed by Bilawal Bhutto's immature and irresponsible actions, as he, despite his lack of experience, is being exploited by the Pakistani state and its military to disseminate false narratives about India on global platforms. This is particularly concerning in light of the recent terrorist attacks orchestrated by Pakistan's military within Indian territory. In retaliation, India initiated Operation Sindoor, a targeted and morally justified mission aimed solely at dismantling terrorist sanctuaries within Pakistan, Burfat remarked.

"We reject the Pakistani establishment's exploitation of Bilawal Bhutto to falsely portray solidarity among oppressed nations within Pakistan, especially the Sindhis, in its antagonistic stance towards India. The Sindhi nation distinguishes itself from such deception and continues its non-violent fight for freedom and justice. The global community must recognise the reality that the nations trapped and colonised within Pakistan are struggling for liberation from its occupation, fascism, and brutality," claimed Burfat.

