JSMM Chief Shafi Burfat warns global community against backing Pakistan's military in looting Sindh's resources

Frankfurt [Germany] August 14 : Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a stern alert to the global community, asserting that the Sindhi people will never accept or tolerate any schemes aimed at exploiting Sindh's oil, gas, and mineral resources in collusion with Pakistan's military establishment.

In a statement, Burfat reproached the United States for branding a Baloch organisation as a "terrorist entity," while neglecting to identify Pakistan's "corrupt and criminal military establishment" as a terrorist body. He characterised the current Army Chief of Pakistan, General Asim Munir, as an individual with "an extremist and militant mindset".

Burfat said, "The current Pakistani Army Chief, Asim Munir, is a man of an extremist and militant mindset whose mental condition is deeply questionable; his ideological orientation is rooted in jihadist-terrorist thinking. We call upon the United Nations to ensure that his mental health is evaluated and treated at its own expense."

Burfat underscored that the extensive and strategically significant reserves of oil, gas, and minerals belonging to Sindh are the "inalienable property and sacred trust" of the Sindhi nation. He accused the "colonial Punjabi establishment" and its military of scheming for the systematic exploitation of these resources with the aid of global powers. "Such exploitation will be met with unwavering resistance," he declared.

He cautioned that the "very national existence of Sindh" faces a severe threat within what he termed the "unnatural and coercive structure of Pakistan," pledging that the Sindhi nation would steadfastly oppose any attempts by Pakistan or foreign powers to plunder Sindh's natural wealth.

Burfat reminded the international community that Sindhis have a historical legacy of being secular, democratic, and deeply connected to humanist principles, linking their identity to the ancient Sindhu civilisation. Nevertheless, he stated they are "imprisoned within Pakistan" and endure political oppression, humiliation, and economic exploitation.

Burfat warned that any nation or international entity collaborating with Pakistan's military in resource exploitation would be perceived as "an adversary of Sindh's existence," akin to the army itself. "In such a scenario, we will protect Sindh, the Sindhi people, and all our resources on every front by any means necessary," he emphasised.

"This stance transcends mere political positioning; it pertains to national survival, historical justice, and the indomitable right of the Sindhi people to self-determination over their homeland, Sindhudesh," the JSMM leader concluded.

