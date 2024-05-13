JSP-Nepal quits ruling alliance, Upendra Yadav resigns as Deputy Prime Minister in Prachanda-led government

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 13 : In a significant development, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP)-Nepal, a member of Nepal's ruling alliance, has withdrawn its support to Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' government in Nepal.

Deputy Prime Minister and senior Madhesi leader Upendra Yadav, who is Chairman of (JSP)-Nepal, tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister.

State Minister Deepak Karki joined Yadav in tendering his resignation from the government. They said that the current political climate was untenable for their continuing in the government.

Upendra Yadav toldover the phone that they will not support the government.

"Along with a state minister, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister. We submitted the letter to the Prime Minister at his residence this morning and also informed him that we will no longer be supporting the government under his prime ministership," Yadav said.

Yadav's resignation came almost a week after a split in Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal), with leader Ashok Rai forming a new party - Janata Samajwadi Party.

While the party led by Rai has seven MPs, the party led by Yadav now is left with five lawmakers in the parliament.

It is pertinent to note that the Maoist Centre and CPN-UML had withdrawn their support for the JSP Nepal-led government in Madhes province. There is speculation that efforts are being made to form an alternative government.

