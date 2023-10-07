'Junooniyatt' actress Neha Rana lauds co-star Gurvinder Kaur

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actress Neha Rana, who is seen as Elahi in the musical romantic drama ‘Junooniyatt’, shared that her co-actor Gurvinder Kaur, who plays the role of her mother-in-law in the show, has been her happy place as she dotes on her like a mother.

In the world of entertainment, chasing dreams often demands actors to begin their journeys far from the comforts of the home. Neha resonates with this situation as she resides and shoots for the show ‘Junooniyatt’, in Chandigarh, far away from her mother in Ludhiana.

The popular show has been entertaining the viewers with its story of love and music, spearheaded by Ankit Gupta (Jahaan), Gautam Singh Vig (Jordan), and Neha (Elahi). In the current story track, Jahaan is trying to find the truth behind Jordan and Elahi's sudden marriage.

Amid the turmoil of her reel life, Neha opened up on how staying away from her mother has its own set of challenges. Gurvinder plays the role of her mother-in-law. The reel daughter-in-law and mother-in-law get on like a house on fire as they share meals, laughter, and their experiences as actors.

Talking about her bond with Gurvinder, Neha said: “Being away from my mother to pursue my dreams as an actor has been a bittersweet journey. On the bright side, it is a privilege to be enlivening this story for the audience and making my mother proud while doing so. Just the sight of my mother can turn my day around, and I miss relishing meals prepared by her.”

“Thankfully, my reel mother-in-law Gurvinder Kaur dotes on me and treats me like her child on set. This industry is often known for its fast-paced lifestyle, and making this genuine connection with her is what I will cherish for a lifetime. Moreover, she is an awesome mother-in-law onscreen. I think every married girl deserves an understanding mother-in-law like her,” she shared.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, ‘Junooniyatt' airs on Colors.

