"Just a beginning": Supriya Sule hails Op Sindoor outreach program, emphasises need to have continuous international interactions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule shared her observations from the Operation Sindoor global outreach program where the delegation led by her visited several countries across the world to convey India's stance against terrorism.

On being asked how the visits by the all-party delegations changed India's image to the world, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, who led the Group 7 delegation, told ANI, " It is just a beginning, a lot of countries expected, further Parliamentary friendship groups to ensure that this relation continues...we will have a briefing, EAM will be meeting us, I will give this feedback to him that a lot of countries felt that we need to create new friendship groups between our country and those countries, and have continous interactions be it trade, culture, education, pharmaceuticals.

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan and Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation has briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

Speaking about the possibility of collaboration between NCP-SCP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, Sule said, " I have come back (to India) after 11 days, before that I was in Delhi for 2 days for (MEA) briefing sessions. So, I have come back here (Mumbai) after 13 days. In these 13 days, there was only Operation Sindoor and the outreach programme. There was no time to do any politics... On 6th we have been called back by the Ministry of External Affairs to brief them about what has happened...then we will see...politics goes on".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor