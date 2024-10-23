Justice Yahya Afridi appointed as 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 : President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Justice Yahya Afridi as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), according to a report by ARY News.

Notably, Justice Afridi, who has been serving as a Supreme Court Justice since 2018, is set to take oath on October 26, 2024. This appointment comes after a 12-member special parliamentary committee nominated him for the position on Tuesday.

The parliamentary committee on Tuesday under the 26th Constitutional Amendment nominated Justice Yahya Afridi as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan. The appointment was made under the provisions of Articles 175A(3), 177, and 179 of the Constitution

Justice Yahya Afridi's appointment as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan follows the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. This development was made possible after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the summary, which was recommended by a special parliamentary committee and advised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Justice Yahya Afridi enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1990 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004. He served as an Assistant Advocate General for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a Federal Counsel for the government of Pakistan while in practice, ARY News reported.

Justice Yahya Afridi's journey in the legal world took a turn when he was elevated to the bench of the Peshawar High Court as an Additional Judge in 2010. He was confirmed as a permanent Judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 15, 2012.

It is interesting to note that Justice Yahya Afridi became the first judge from the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to assume the office of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court when he took oath on December 30, 2016. He served in that office until his promotion as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on June 28, 2018, ARY News reported.

