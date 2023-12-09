K-pop singer Aoora dances on ‘Jeene ke hain chaar din’ with Salman Khan

Mumbai, Dec 9 K-pop singer Aoora, who will be seen entering the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, will be seen shaking-a-leg with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Aoora and Salman will be seen dancing on the number ‘Jeene ke hain chaar din’ from the 2004 film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. The two are even seen doing the hook step on the stage.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Salman is seen introducing Aoora on stage.

Salman asks if he is single and what kind of a partner he is looking for. To which, Aoora says “half sexy and half cute.”

He then tells Salman that he loves him and also teaches the ‘Dabangg’ star Korean and how to make Korean hearts using fingers.

Salman then teaches some Hindi lines to Aoora, however, the K-Pop star looks shocked.

Aoora’s real name is Park Min-jun. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009 with the song 'Love Back'.

He has passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs.

Aoora, after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy', performed his take on R.D. Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'. He performed at a flash mob performance at Marine Drive on August 23. Aoora also wowed his fans with a rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor